OTC Markets Group Welcomes ThreeD Capital Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced ThreeD Capital Inc. ("ThreeD" or the "Company") (CSE: IDK;OTCQX: IDKFF), a Canadian based venture capital firm, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ThreeD Capital Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ThreeD Capital Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IDKFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. stated, "We are very proud to upgrade to the OTCQX Market. This upgrade marks an important milestone in the Company's history as it is anticipated that this will increase the Company's exposure within the United Sates and allow more investors to participate in the growth of our Company. In a short period of time, we have built a portfolio with early–stage investments in highly prospective companies. We are now beginning to see the early phase returns on many of these strategic investments and are excited about increasing our ability to allow American investors the opportunity to participate in ThreeD's accelerating growth in 2021 and beyond."

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

