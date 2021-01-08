OTC Markets Group Welcomes TILT Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT; OTCQX: TLLTF), a global cannabis company with a portfolio that includes best-in-class inhalation technologies, business solutions, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, brands and retail, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TILT Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

TILT Holdings Inc. begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "TLLTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our move to the OTCQX Best Market is a testament to TILT's financial strength as well as our team's commitment to delivering a higher standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance," said Gary Santo, President of TILT Holdings. "Upgrading to the OTCQX will provide improved visibility into the trading of our stock and improved access for U.S. Shareholders seeking to take part in TILT's growth."

About Tilt Holdings Inc.

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

