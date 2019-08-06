OTC Markets Group Welcomes Trulieve Cannabis Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (CSE: TRUL;OTCQX: TCNNF), a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and the first fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Trulieve Cannabis Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TCNNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market will enable Trulieve to provide more efficient trading for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading from the Pink Market marks an important milestone for those companies that seek to build visibility and provide increased transparency. We are pleased to welcome Trulieve Cannabis Corporation to the OTCQX Market."

"We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Market just ahead of our one-year anniversary as a public company," commented Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. "This has been an exciting first year as we execute on our brand strategy and expansion plans to remain the dominant market leader in the fast-growing Florida market, gain momentum in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and enter into two new states by the end of 2019. This latest milestone should provide additional visibility within the investment community in order to build awareness of Trulieve more broadly and drive shareholder value."

Burns, Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Trulieve Cannabis Corporation

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

