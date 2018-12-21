OTC Markets Group Welcomes U & I Financial Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, one of the highest performing banks in Washington State, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. U & I Financial Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

U & I Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UNIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome U & I Financial Corp., to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP, Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "U & I Financial Corp. joins more than 20 banks that have joined OTCQX this year. OTCQX provides U.S. community banks with a cost-effective and market that provides investors with transparent disclosure and efficient trading."

"Since the Bank's inception in 2006, we have solidified our place in the market and have executed on our core strengths. Our performance in 2018 has been stellar, and we look forward to many more years of success. By joining OTCQX, OTC Markets Group's premium market, we seek not only to provide our existing shareholders with enhanced liquidity and transparency, but also reach new partners willing to hear our story," said Peter Park, President and CEO of U & I Financial Corp.

U & I Financial Corp. was sponsored for OTCQX by D.A. Davidson & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

