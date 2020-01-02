OTC Markets Group Welcomes UC Asset LP to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU), a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

UC Asset LP begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UCASU." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Congratulations to UC Asset LP on going public utilizing a Regulation A offering," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides investor-focused companies with a transparent, cost-effective public market to build visibility. We look forward to supporting UC Asset LP and the company's shareholders."

"We are thrilled that our shares will be traded on OTCQX, a premium market operated by OTC Markets Group," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "UC Asset was founded and became successful by directing global capital to invest in US community growth. Now we look forward to sharing our success with a more diverse group of investors."

"Our strategy is to focus on long-term community growth," said Gregory Bankston, managing member of UC Asset LP's general partner. "Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas are among the top 5 fastest-growing metros in US. We believe that the best strategy to invest in fast-growing metros is to be an integrated part of its long-term growth. We expand our portfolio by building up communities in trending parts of these metros, one neighborhood at a time. By doing that, we are able to have a positive impact on the lives of residents, while offering our investors a promising ROI."

Jones & Haley, P.C. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

