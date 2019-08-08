OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ultra Petroleum Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTCQX: UPLC), an independent exploration and production company with natural gas reserves in southwest Wyoming, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UPLC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Ultra Petroleum Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX enables investor-focused companies to trade on a cost-effective public market that provides transparent trading and timely access to information. We look forward to supporting Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its shareholders."

About Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company focused primarily on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is the top natural gas producer in the State of Wyoming. More information about Ultra Petroleum Corp. is available on the company's website at https://www.ultrapetroleum.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

