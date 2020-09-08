OTC Markets Group Welcomes Unigold Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Unigold Inc. (TSX-V: UGD;OTCQX: UGDIF, FSE: UGD1), a growth oriented, junior natural resources company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Unigold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Unigold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UGDIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to meet the criteria for upgrading from the Pink market to trading on the OTCQX," said Joseph Hamilton, Chairman & CEO of Unigold. "This will facilitate trading for our U.S. shareholders, and in conjunction with our Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, our investors can now find corporate information and pricing quotes on multiple platforms."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Unigold Inc.

Unigold Inc. is a Canadian-based, growth oriented, junior natural resource company focused on exploring and developing its gold projects in the Dominican Republic- a country highly prospective for gold and polymetallic mineralization. Unigold has been actively involved in exploration in the Dominican Republic for the past decade and is concentrated within the 75km-wide Cretaceous-age Tireo-formation volcano sedimentary rocks, known for hosting major deposits.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

