OTC Markets Group Welcomes Unisync Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Unisync Corp. (TSX: UNI;OTCQX: USYNF), a vertically integrated North American enterprise with capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Unisync Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Unisync Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "USYNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to add to our expansion into the US, the ability to trade in the US on the OTCQX Best Markets platform. This will make it easier for our U.S. employees and investors to invest in Unisync by reducing the requirement of having a Canadian trading account," said Matthew Graham, CEO of Unisync. "We are excited about this cost-effective way to complement our listing on the TSX."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Unisync Corp.

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited ("UGL") and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada's Armed Forces for over 50 years. UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities. With an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and its recent expansion into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, Unisync is well positioned for continued growth. For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

