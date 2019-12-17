OTC Markets Group Welcomes United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), the parent company of United Bank & UB Community Development, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UBAB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We congratulate United Bancorporation of Alabama on graduating to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Joining OTCQX will enable the bank to provide its investors with a transparent and efficient market to research and trade its shares. We look forward to supporting United Bancorporation of Alabama as the bank builds visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public markets."

"We are proud of this transition to the next level of our company," said Robert R Jones, III, CEO of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. "This transition recognizes the standards and protocol currently in place by the leadership team, increasing the visibility of our mission. Our business model is a powerful, evolving solution of banking verticals and niches that are intertwined to create a nimble, innovative enterprise."

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bank has a strong history as a community bank. Founded in 1904, the Bank is proud of its history and commitment to the communities it serves. United Bank's mission statement, "Strength through Service Excellence" affirms its commitment to its customers by developing financial products and services that help its customers and communities prosper and achieve their goals. In 2012, United Bancorporation (UBA) the parent company of United Bank deregistered its common stock with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). This was made possible by the passage of the Jobs Act. Because of this, UBA is no longer required to file with the SEC. SEC historical filings are located on this site. United Bank is proud to serve the communities of South Alabama and Southwest Florida.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

