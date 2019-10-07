OTC Markets Group Welcomes urban-gro Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO), an agricultural solutions company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

urban-gro, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UGRO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to urban-gro, Inc. on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market affords companies the ability to provide investors with a transparent, better-informed public market to research and trade their shares. We look forward to supporting urban-gro, Inc. as the company works to build long-term shareholder value for its investors."

"urban-gro is pleased to join a select group of cannabis cultivators and ancillary cannabis companies approved to trade on the OTCQX," said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro, Inc. "As a leading cultivation design and systems integration company with a full platform of product solutions and services, we are focused on ensuring that our customers across North America are operating efficient, high-performance cultivation facilities that deliver the highest quality product yields."

Burns, Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About urban-gro

urban-gro is a leading agricultural solutions and technology company focused on serving commercial cultivators around the world. By combining its four business platforms—cultivation systems & design, cultivation optimization & technical support, environmental science, and technology—urban-gro provides integrated solutions for today's commercial cannabis cultivators. The company's technology platform, Soleil®, delivers microclimate intelligence using wireless, high-resolution sense technology. Cultivators are able to use the data reported to take action to protect their high value crops and optimize operations. urban-gro is recognized as one of the cannabis industry's fastest growing companies. Visit www.urban-gro.com and soleiltech.ag to learn more.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

