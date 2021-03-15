OTC Markets Group Welcomes Uwharrie Capital Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCQX: UWHR), the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Uwharrie Capital Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Uwharrie Capital Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UWHR." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Roger Dick, Chief Executive Officer of Uwharrie Capital Corp said, "The founding mission of Uwharrie Capital Corp still holds true, to help create robust local economies that help our neighbors obtain a quality of life that promotes traditional values; values that inspire us to care for one another and create opportunities where our children and grandchildren can achieve financial security. To us, it's about more than a bottom line, it's about Making a Difference®."

"We think that's a story worth telling on a broader stage. By joining the OTCQX, it is our intent to enhance share value to all shareholders and highlight Uwharrie's long-term commitment to the communities we serve," commented David Beaver, Chief Financial Officer of Uwharrie Capital Corp.

Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

