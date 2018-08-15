OTC Markets Group Welcomes Victory Square Technologies to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE: VST; OTCQX: VSQTF), an emerging technology accelerator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Victory Square Technologies upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Victory Square Technologies begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VSQTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Victory Square Technologies, a member of the CSE25 index of the largest CSE-listed companies, to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "International companies on the OTCQX Market, on average, have increased U.S. ownership and improved liquidity in their home market, according to a recent study conducted by Oxford Metrica. Cross-trading on the CSE in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Victory Square Technologies to efficiently build global investor awareness and enhance disclosure in the U.S."

"As an emerging technology company with global aspirations in game-changing tech such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and VR/AR, we're very pleased to join OTCQX and the dynamic pipeline it gives us to U.S. and international investors," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square Technologies. "Without question, this is a positive move for Victory Square and our portfolio companies operating in Canada, the US and other global markets. We look forward to plugging into the OTCQX network and continuing to make a difference and add value for our shareholders."

Victory Square Technologies was sponsored for OTCQX by Clark Wilson LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Victory Square Technologies Inc.



Victory Square Technologies is an emerging technology accelerator. Victory Square portfolio companies are disrupting every sector of the global economy including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, VR/AR/MR, Gaming and Fintech. Victory Square has a proven process for identifying game-changing entrepreneurs and providing them with the partners, mentorship and support necessary to accelerate their growth and help them scale globally.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Media Contact:



SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

