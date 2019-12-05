OTC Markets Group Welcomes VIQ Solutions Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: VQS;OTCQX: VQSLD), a global technology platform for ultra-secure digital evidence capture and content management, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. VIQ Solutions Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Following the reverse split, and for 20 trading days, VIQ Solutions Inc. will trade on OTCQX under the symbol "VQSLD". Beginning January 2, 2020, VIQ Solutions will begin trading under the symbol "VQSLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to VIQ Solutions on graduating to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The company's graduation to the OTCQX Best Market marks an important milestone, as OTCQX provides companies with a transparent, cost-effective public market to enhance visibility. We look forward to continuing to support VIQ Solutions and the company's shareholders."

"Graduating to the QTCQX helps complete our transformational year in the equity markets. As VIQ's operating and financial performance continue improving, this decision expands investor interest in North America and Internationally where VIQ operates. It enhances the company position and visibility and reduces stock trading transaction costs and makes our results more comparable to peer companies with far fewer outstanding shares. And, importantly, VIQ's earnings per share on a post-consolidation basis will more precisely reflect the Company's improved 2019 operating results," said Sebastien Paré, VIQ President and CEO. "The share consolidation ensures that VIQ's capitalization structure continues to evolve with the Company and sets the stage in the United States, for a series of potential listings to more senior exchanges starting with graduating to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States," added Mr. Paré.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

