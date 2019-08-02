OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vireo Health International Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE: VREO;OTCQX: VREOF), a leading cannabis company whose mission is to bring the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Vireo Health International begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VREOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Vireo Health International to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Along with their recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in March and subsequent M&A transactions, trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Vireo Health to build stronger visibility and awareness across North America and provide investors with transparent trading. We look forward to supporting the company in the U.S. public market."

MCAP LLC acted as Vireo Health International's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vireo Health International Inc.

Vireo's mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. The company's physician-led team of more than 300 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The company is currently licensed in ten states including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

