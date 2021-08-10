OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vox Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: VOX.V) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Trading on the OTCQX market will provide investors with the opportunity to trade common shares of Vox in United States Dollars and will facilitate additional transaction capabilities for non-Canadian investors.

Vox begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "VOXCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox commented, "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX alongside other well-established companies as a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective U.S. investors. This represents another great milestone for Vox as it facilitates greater exposure, increased liquidity and the expansion of our U.S. shareholder base.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox is a growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

