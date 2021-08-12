OTC Markets Group Welcomes Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO.TO) (OTCQX: WDOFF), a Canadian focused company with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to have achieved this milestone and to commence trading on OTCQX. Joining the market is expected to enhance our liquidity and visibility in the U.S market and provide access to a broader set of investors."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome is Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company's strategy is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 139.7 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO".

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

