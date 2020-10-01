OTC Markets Group Welcomes White Rock Minerals Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced White Rock Minerals Limited (ASX: WRM;OTCQX: WRMCF), an Australian exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. White Rock Minerals Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

White Rock Minerals Limited begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "WRMCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome White Rock Minerals Limited to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market enables ASX-listed companies to grow liquidity in their home market by helping them to build visibility and provide transparent trading for their investors globally. As the number of Australian companies traded on the OTCQX Market continues to grow, we look forward to supporting these companies in the U.S. public markets."

White Rock Minerals' MD and CEO Matt Gill said: "This step to the OTCQX Market is a very important part of White Rock's strategy to raise awareness of the Company's high-grade silver - zinc - gold – lead VMS and gold IRGS project at Red Mountain in central Alaska, USA, of natural interest to many North American investors. The OTCQX Market for White Rock aims to provide current and potential North American investors with appropriate accessibility and liquidity to invest in our ASX-listed Company and its exciting activities both in Alaska and also in Australia."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About White Rock Minerals Limited

White Rock Minerals Ltd is an Australian exploration and development company whose activities are focused on gold, silver and copper exploration and development in eastern Australia and gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper exploration in Alaska, USA.

In Alaska, White Rock's 100% owned Red Mountain Project covers 798km2 of prospective high-grade silver-zinc VMS ground where there already exists a JORC Resource of 9Mt @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc and 0.9g/t gold. This tenement package also hosts a recently discovered orogenic and/or IRGS-style gold anomaly called Last Chance, within the Tintina Gold Province, home to gold projects such as Pogo (10M ozs), Fort Knox (13.5M ozs) and Donlin (45M ozs).

In Australia, White Rock's 100% owned and advanced Mt Carrington project hosts gold and silver JORC Resources, a gold JORC Reserve, a recently updated Prefeasibility Study, and is on approved mining leases with existing infrastructure.

For further information about White rock, please visit www.whiterockminerals.com.au

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

