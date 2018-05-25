OTC Markets Group Welcomes WISeKey International Holding Ltd to OTCQX

"We are pleased to welcome WISeKey to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial international companies with an efficient market to provide transparency and trading for their U.S. investors. We look forward to supporting WISeKey and its U.S. investors in the public market."

"The establishment of an ADR facility and our inclusion on the OTCQX represent critical milestones of WISeKey's capital market roadmap strategy," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "We are now able to provide our U.S. based investors with a direct way of investing, trading and accessing information."

WISeKey was sponsored for OTCQX by BNY Mellon.

About WISeKey International Holding Ltd

WISeKey is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US): Lena Cati, +1 212 836-9611, lcati@equityny.com

