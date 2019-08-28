OTC Markets Group Welcomes Xebec Adsorption Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX-V: XBC;OTCQX: XEBEF), a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Xebec Adsorption Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Grey market.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "XEBEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to provide TSX-V-listed Xebec Adsorption Inc. with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides global companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a U.S. exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Xebec Adsorption and its shareholders."

"We have been looking forward to the day when we see ourselves represented in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market, the highest tier of OTC Markets. Both institutional and retail investors throughout North America have expressed a growing interest in our business so this opens up an opportunity by expanding on a recognized U.S. securities trading platform," Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec's 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

