Yanzhou Coal Mining begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "YZCAY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We welcome Yanzhou Coal Mining to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable Yanzhou to provide further transparency to shareholders and increase its visibility among U.S. investors."

Yanzhou Coal Mining was sponsored for OTCQX by BNY Mellon.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd. is principally engaged in the business of mining, preparation, processing and sales of coal and coal chemicals. The products of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd. mainly include thermal coal, which is used in large power stations; coking coal, which is used for metallurgic production; and high quality low-sulfur coal which is used for pulverized coal injection.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-yanzhou-coal-mining-to-otcqx-300650684.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

