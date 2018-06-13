OTC Markets' Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program Expands to Include AST

OTC Markets Group launched the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program initiative with the goal of providing investors current and reliable share data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities. The program enables stock transfer agents to report their clients' share data, including authorized and outstanding shares, to OTC Markets Group on a regular basis via a secure, electronic file transfer.

Share data provided by transfer agents is displayed on www.otcmarkets.com alongside a "Verified" logo, indicating the information is reliable and trustworthy. This data is also disseminated through OTC Markets Group's market data feeds to investors and broker-dealers.

Currently, 78% of US companies trading on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets are represented by 20 participating transfer agents.

"We are pleased to welcome AST to take part in the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program," said Liz Heese, Executive Vice President of Issuer and Information Services at OTC Markets Group. "As one of the largest providers of transfer agent and shareholder services, including AST among our leading portfolio of transfer agents complements our goal of providing broker-dealers and investors with comprehensive, credible share data to make more informed investment decisions."

"As a leading provider of technology-enabled professional services, AST values transparency in the marketplace," said Robert Carney, President of Issuer & Investor Services at AST. "Expanding access to share data through OTC Markets' Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program corresponds with AST's goal of using data and technology to transform issuer-investor relationships."

Transfer agents participating in the Program include:

AST

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

ClearTrust, LLC

Colonial Stock Transfer Co. Inc.

Computershare US

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Corporate Stock Transfer

Direct Transfer LLC

Empire Stock Transfer Inc.

Equity Stock Transfer

Island Stock Transfer

National Issuer Services, Inc.

Nevada Agency and Transfer Company

New Horizon Transfer, Inc.

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer

OTR, Inc.

Transfer Online, Inc.

VStock Transfer

West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc.

Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC

Investors can access verified share data for AST clients on the company's quote page at www.otcmarkets.com and via OTC Markets' market data feeds.

Transfer agents interested in participating in the program may contact Andy Kyzyk at OTC Markets Group at (212) 896-4450 or andy@otcmarkets.com. There is no fee for transfer agents to participate.

About AST

AST was originally founded as a transfer agent over 45 years ago. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AST has pioneered a new model of integrated services in the industry. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc.

Today, AST offers a full scope of ownership services that include registry services, corporate actions, corporate proxy solicitation and advisory solutions, employee plan services, information agent, mutual fund proxy solicitation, shareholder identification, and asset recovery offerings. For more information, please visit www.astfinancial.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

