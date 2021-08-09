OTCQB Venture Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August 5th OTCQB Venture lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN HERE: https://bit.ly/3fFkFXY

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

August 5th Participating Companies:

Presenting Company Ticker(s) NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) Tekcapital plc (OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK) Universal PropTech Inc. (OTCQB: UPIPF | TSX-V: UPI) AI / ML Innovations Inc. (OTCQB: AIMLF | CSE: AIML) TECO 2030 ASA (OTCQB: TECFF | Oslo Stock Exchange: TECO) Cematrix Corp. (OTCQB: CTXXF | TSX-V: CVX) Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) LEAF Mobile Inc. (OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF) Venzee Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VENZF | TSX-V: VENZ) Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG) Cloud DX Inc. (OTCQB: CDXFF | TSX-V: CDX)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

