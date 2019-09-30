OTCQX Banks Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

"We are pleased to provide the Virtual Investor Conference as a cost-effective, innovative platform for local and regional OTCQX Banks to convey their financial performance and engage a larger investor audience," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX continues to deliver a premium public market for established community banks to access liquidity and provide a transparent and efficient trading experience for their shareholders. OTC Markets Group is proud to highlight the achievements of our OTCQX community banks and welcome guest speaker Tim Melvin, Benzinga contributor and author of Banking on Profit and The Community Bank Stock Investor, to this exclusive event."

There are currently 93 banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market with an aggregate market capitalization of $10.1 billion and combined assets of more than $75 billion.

To track the performance of OTCQX banks, follow the OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK).

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

September 26th Presentations:

Educational Session - Small Banks, Big Profits by Tim Melvin , Author of Banking on Profit and The Community Bank Stock Investor

CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN)

Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB)

PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN)

Communities First Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CFST)

Community Bank of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM)

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC)

Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI)

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

