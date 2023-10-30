Oteemo Welcomes Lisa Roger as Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Business

Leading DevSecOps and Cloud-Native Solutions Provider Expands Leadership Team

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, a prominent player in the DevSecOps and Cloud-Native solutions space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Roger as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the commercial business division. In her new role, Lisa will play a pivotal role in driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the company.

Lisa Roger, COO | Oteemo
Lisa brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in leadership roles within the technology industry. As a prior CIO, her expertise in business strategy, customer-centric solutions, and organizational development makes her a valuable addition to the Oteemo team.

Raja Gudepu, CEO of Oteemo, expressed his excitement about Lisa joining the company, saying, "Lisa's appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Oteemo as we continue to expand our reach and provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Her exceptional leadership skills and strategic mindset align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations in their digital transformation journeys."

Lisa Roger is equally enthusiastic about her new role and joining the Oteemo family. She shared her thoughts on the opportunity, saying, "I am honored to join Oteemo, a company known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth, and deliver unmatched value to our clients."

Lisa brings over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, with a strong focus on DevSecOps, cloud-native solutions, and digital transformation. Her career has been marked by a series of successful leadership roles where she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive results and build high-performing teams.

As COO of the commercial business division, Lisa will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, executing the company's strategic initiatives, and ensuring that Oteemo remains at the forefront of the industry by delivering innovative solutions to clients.

Under Lisa's leadership, Oteemo is poised for even greater success in helping organizations harness the power of DevOps and cloud-native technologies to drive their digital transformations forward.

About Oteemo: Oteemo is a leading provider of DevSecOps and cloud-native solutions, helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity, Oteemo empowers businesses to build, deploy, and manage software applications more efficiently and effectively.

