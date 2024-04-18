Otelier Announces Second Annual Night Auditor Appreciation Day on May 18

Hoteliers are invited to celebrate the unsung heroes of hospitality by sharing stories, photos, and nominating their team members for 2024 Night Auditor of the Year.

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otelier, the hospitality performance optimization platform that puts data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations, is once again preparing to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of hospitality with the celebration of the second annual Night Auditor Appreciation Day on May 18.

Hoteliers can nominate a team member for 2024 Night Auditor of the Year

Night Auditor Appreciation Day is dedicated to recognizing and honoring night auditors at hotels across the country for their tireless efforts and crucial role in ensuring smooth hotel operations. Night auditors work behind the scenes, ensuring both a great guest overnight experience and seamless management of a hotel's daily financial records. Night Auditor Appreciation Day seeks to raise awareness about the essential work night auditors perform and provides an opportunity for hotel teams across the country to express their gratitude.

Over the next month, hotel general managers, regional leaders and corporate leaders at hotel management companies and brands across the world can nominate their night auditors for this recognition in two different ways:

Use the hashtag #NightAuditorAppreciatonDay across leading social media channels and tag your Night Auditor

Visit otelier.io to submit a nomination.

The 2024 Night Auditor of the Year will be announced on Friday, May 17.

"We're proud to shine a spotlight on the dedicated night auditors who ensure smooth operations, provide exceptional guest service, and keep hotels running seamlessly through the night," says Vic Chynoweth, CEO at Otelier. "Please join us in recognizing their hard work, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the success of our hotels."

Other ways to celebrate Night Auditor Appreciation Day include organizing special appreciation breakfasts and presenting night auditors with awards and other tokens of appreciation.

Otelier DigiAudit is a night audit compliance solution that allows hoteliers to automate back office tasks, reduce operating costs and stay in compliance. Otelier was launched in February 2024, bringing together the best features and functionality from MDO, Datavision, inTouch, HelloGM, Focal Revenue Solutions, and Broadvine, to deliver a unified platform that puts data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations. DigiAudit is used by leading hotel companies including Marriott International, Highgate Hotels & Resorts and Aimbridge Hospitality to centralize night audit reporting and compliance.

About Otelier

Otelier serves more than 10,000 hotels across the globe by empowering companies with the data and efficiencies they need to get back to delivering exceptional hospitality. The platform enables hoteliers to run world-class operations by automating back-office tasks, improving budget and forecast accuracy, and gaining real-time insights into property and portfolio performance. Otelier launched in 2024 after the consolidation of several best-in-class hotel technology solutions by private equity firm Cove Hill Partners. The company now employs more than 300 team members with remote offices in North America and Asia Pacific. Learn more about the hospitality software behind every great host at otelier.io

