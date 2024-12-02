Otelier Appoints Rob Lawrence as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation in Hospitality Technology

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otelier, a leading SaaS provider transforming the hospitality industry with its suite of innovative solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Rob Lawrence as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lawrence, a highly accomplished software executive, will lead Otelier through its next chapter of growth and customer-centric innovation. Ali Moloo will remain the Executive Chairperson of Otelier and will continue to play an active role with the Company.

Otelier is known for empowering hospitality brands with comprehensive technology solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance guest experiences, and unlock revenue growth. Otelier continues to be a trusted partner for hotel, resort, and vacation property operators globally with products like Intellisight for data-driven insights, as well as DigiPay, DigiAudit, Rec, and TruePlan for streamlined financial and operational management.

Lawrence joins Otelier with a track record of scaling SaaS companies and leading organizations to exceptional results. Post this

Rob joins Otelier with a proven track record of scaling SaaS companies and leading organizations to achieve exceptional results. He has held executive leadership roles across both publicly-held and privately-held software businesses, where he has driven significant revenue growth, product innovation, and customer delight. Lawrence's strategic vision, combined with his deep understanding of the SaaS landscape, positions him well to accelerate Otelier's mission of delivering unmatched value to its customers in the hospitality industry.

"I am honored to join Otelier at this pivotal time," Lawrence said. "Otelier's commitment to redefining hospitality technology and enhancing operational excellence is truly disruptive. I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on our successes, deliver transformative solutions to our customers, and set new benchmarks for innovation in the industry."

The appointment of Lawrence as CEO comes as Otelier continues to experience strong growth, fueled by the increasing demand for technology that optimizes hospitality operations and guest engagement. His leadership will further enhance Otelier's ability to deliver seamless solutions that empower hotels to navigate the complexities of a dynamic industry landscape.

"Rob Lawrence's appointment marks a significant milestone for Otelier," said Ali Moloo, Founder and Executive Chairman of Otelier. "Rob's expertise in driving growth, along with his passion for customer success, aligns perfectly with Otelier's vision to become the industry leader in hospitality technology. We are confident that under his leadership, Otelier will achieve new levels of impact and growth."

As the hospitality sector embraces digital transformation, Otelier remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable clients to thrive in a competitive marketplace. With Rob Lawrence at the helm, Otelier is poised to expand its product offerings, enhance customer partnerships, and continue leading the industry with innovative, value-driven technology.

About Otelier

Otelier is a hospitality performance optimization platform that puts data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations. The solutions enable hotel owners, operators and brands to run world-class operations by automating back-office tasks, improving budget and forecast accuracy, and gaining real-time insights into property and portfolio performance. Otelier serves more than 10,000 hotels across the globe with DigiAudit, DigiPay and Rec to streamline back-office workflows; TruePlan for more accurate budgets and forecasts; and IntelliSight to turn comprehensive data sets into actionable insights. For more information, visit otelier.io.

SOURCE Otelier