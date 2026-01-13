Oteligence Launches to Transform Observability Economics and Modern Systems Management With Source-Level Telemetry Optimization

Company introduces Maestro, powered by the Hilpipre engine developed over two decades, and outlines an AI/ML vision for the future of autonomous observability

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteligence, Inc. today announced its public launch, presenting a new approach to enterprise observability and systems management grounded in more than 20 years of experience building and operating distributed systems. At the core of its platform, Maestro, is the proprietary Hilpipre engine, a source-level telemetry analysis and optimization technology shaped through decades of on-the-ground systems engineering.

Oteligence's mission is to give enterprises control over how their systems generate telemetry, restoring discipline and clarity in an era where volume, complexity, and cost have grown faster than engineering organizations can manage. Maestro analyzes code repositories, configures OpenTelemetry instrumentation, and suppresses unnecessary telemetry before it is emitted, improving operational insight while reducing ingest volumes into downstream systems such as Datadog, Splunk, or New Relic.

"As codebases become more opaque, through legacy systems, offshore development, and AI-generated code, telemetry quality matters more than volume," said Dan Twing, President and COO of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "Oteligence brings discipline to observability at the source, improving systems management quality as applications evolve."

"Maestro and the Hilpipre engine reflect more than two decades of lessons learned running real systems at real scale," said Chris Dee, Co-Founder of Oteligence. "At launch, we're solving the immediate problem of uncontrolled telemetry and runaway observability costs. But this foundation also positions us for something much larger: a world where observability becomes increasingly autonomous, self-optimizing, and self-governing."

Maestro: A Telemetry and Systems Orchestration Platform Built on Proven Engineering Patterns

The Hilpipre engine combines long-tested static analysis, deterministic code instrumentation rules, and domain knowledge from years of supporting production-scale environments. Maestro uses the engine to deliver:

Repository-wide inspection of Java services to identify instrumentation gaps, redundancies, and risk areas





Automated, standards-aligned OpenTelemetry configuration based on proven engineering patterns





Source-level suppression, restructuring, and refinement of logs, metrics, and traces before they are generated





Enforced consistency and governance across teams to reduce operational surprises and improve reliability





Seamless compatibility with existing observability vendors, requiring no migration or replacement

Early enterprise pilots have shown Maestro can reduce observability ingest volume by 30–60 percent, while improving reliability insights, signal clarity, and on-call response times.

The Forward Vision: Autonomous Observability Powered by Machine Learning

Oteligence is building toward a future where the telemetry layer becomes increasingly self-managing. By pairing the Hilpipre engine's deterministic rule set with emerging ML techniques, Maestro will evolve into a platform capable of autonomous observability, including:

Learning from historical incidents to predict and adjust telemetry needs





Identifying code paths likely to produce noisy or low-value signals





Automatically tuning instrumentation based on live system behavior and SLO performance





Detecting patterns across large codebases and recommending systemic instrumentation improvements





Continuously governing telemetry so engineering teams no longer need to manually adjust logs, traces, or metrics

"Our long-term roadmap is about bringing autonomy to the observability domain, in the same way autoscaling brought autonomy to compute. The Hilpipre engine provides the deterministic backbone. Machine learning will add the adaptive intelligence that allows systems to manage their own telemetry."

A New Foundation for Systems Management

Organizations face a dual challenge: escalating observability expenses and operational inconsistency rooted in uncontrolled instrumentation. Maestro addresses both by shifting optimization to the source and establishing telemetry as a governed, standardized, and strategically managed asset.

To support customers during this transition, Oteligence also offers an OpenTelemetry Readiness & Acceleration engagement to modernize observability architectures and implement durable governance practices.

Availability

Maestro is currently available for enterprise onboarding. To learn more or schedule a briefing, visit www.oteligence.com

About Oteligence

Oteligence is a systems-management company focused on source-level telemetry optimization and the long-term evolution toward autonomous observability. Built on the proprietary Hilpipre engine and more than 20 years of experience operating large-scale distributed systems, the company delivers improved system reliability, reduced observability costs, and enterprise-grade instrumentation governance. Oteligence is headquartered in Pittsburgh and backed by industry veterans and early-stage investors committed to redefining how organizations manage system health and operational visibility.

SOURCE Oteligence