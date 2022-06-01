Otera Capital Opens Office in New York City

"The addition of the New York office will strengthen Otera's presence in the U.S. and facilitates the delivery of even more personalized services to our clients," said Rana Ghorayeb, President & CEO Tweet this

"The addition of the New York office will strengthen Otera's presence in the U.S. and facilitates the delivery of even more personalized services to our clients. This further demonstrates our commitment to and the importance of the U.S. market to the long-term growth and diversification of Otera's portfolio" said Rana Ghorayeb, Otera's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted to have Alfred's leadership and experience to assist us in the execution of our growth and diversification strategy" said Paul Chin, Otera's Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "He brings strong relationships and extensive experience in all types of real estate financings, as well as an in-depth knowledge of the major U.S. real estate markets and stakeholders. His involvement will further strengthen our presence and help us in establishing long term partnerships in the U.S. and facilitate the efficient execution of transactions." Chin added.

About Otera Capital:

With over U.S. $21 billion in assets under management and a vertically integrated team of commercial real estate lending professionals, Otera Capital is a major institutional investor active in commercial real estate financing across North America. Based in Montreal with offices in New York and Toronto, Otera is known for its expertise, professionalism, and reliability. Otera Capital is a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), a global investment manager with U.S. $332 billion in assets under management. Otera offers a wide range of commercial real estate financing solutions tailored to the needs of clients and partners in a variety of markets and asset classes including multi-family, office, life sciences, industrial, mixed-use and selective alternative sectors.

