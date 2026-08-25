OTG and The SPAM® Brand Bring the SPAM® Dog to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Ahead of the Minnesota State Fair

Guests can visit one of two Custom Burgers near Gates G1-6 and G18, Shoyu at the entrance to concourse G and Mill City Tavern near Gate G18 to try their chef-created dishes that draw inspiration from the Minnesota classic while infusing their own flavors – all before they even leave Terminal 1. The collaboration is the latest example of OTG's focus on bringing local restaurants, regional flavors and hometown brands together to create experiences that help travelers feel connected to the places they're visiting.

Travelers can experience the SPAM® Dog three distinct ways, each created exclusively by OTG chefs:

Custom Burger's State Style Fair-Battered SPAM® Dog: A savory battered SPAM® dog served with pineapple ketchup

A savory battered SPAM® dog served with pineapple ketchup Shoyu's SPAM® Fried Rice: A wok-fried jasmine rice with diced SPAM® Dog, egg, peas, carrots, green onion, togarashi and Maggi glaze

A wok-fried jasmine rice with diced SPAM® Dog, egg, peas, carrots, green onion, togarashi and Maggi glaze Mill City's Gochujang SPAM® Dog: A grilled SPAM® Dog glazed with gochujang, topped with crunchy scallion slaw, Thai peanut drizzle and served with fries

"At OTG, we're always looking for new ways to make the airport journey more memorable by creating experiences that reflect the communities we serve," said OTG CEO Matt King. "Partnering with the SPAM® brand to bring these creations to MSP allows travelers to enjoy an authentic taste of Minnesota before they even reach the State Fair."

The collaboration also celebrates one of Minnesota's most recognizable culinary icons. Created by Hormel Foods, which has called Austin, Minnesota home since 1891, the SPAM® brand has been a staple for Minnesotans since 1937. Its enduring popularity has even earned Austin the nickname "SPAM™Town USA," reflecting generations of loyal fans and the brand's deep roots in the state.

"The SPAM® brand has always been about bringing people together over great food, and we're constantly inspired by the creative ways chefs make our products their own," said Haley Eggum, brand manager of the SPAM® Brand. "The chefs at OTG's restaurants have put together three fun, flavorful dishes that celebrate the versatility of the SPAM® brand while giving travelers a sneak peek at the SPAM® Dog before it heads to the Minnesota State Fair."

To celebrate the collaboration, each of the restaurants will feature limited-time signage, inviting travelers to discover the new menu and enjoy a playful taste of Minnesota before or after their flights.

The SPAM® Dog will officially make its Minnesota State Fair debut this year (Aug. 27 through Sept. 7). At the Fair, Fairgoers can enjoy the fan-favorite creation at The SPAM® Truck located south of the Grandstand Building, under the Grandstand Ramp.

About OTG

OTG is a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality concepts across major North American airports, partnering with airports, chefs, and brands to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled food and beverage experiences. For more information, visit www.otgexp.com.

ABOUT THE SPAM® BRAND

This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at shop.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation