OTG And United Airlines Announce The Completion Of The Global Bazaar At Newark Liberty International Airport

Besides the international selection of food, the design of the Bazaar will pique the interest of travelers. With thirty percent of all travelers passing through Terminal C during breakfast hours, OTG worked to develop a creative solution to physically differentiate breakfast concepts from those featured for lunch and dinner hours. The space transforms as the day progresses, changing both food offerings and the space's structure to meet the time-specific needs of hungry travelers. After the breakfast rush departs, the Bazaar's space automatically adapts to accommodate the lunch and dinner crowd.

In order to pull off such an ambitious project, OTG sought the imagination of architect and Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Rockwell. Rockwell Group drew upon both its hospitality and theater experience to create individual spaces that morph and change within a limited footprint, providing travelers the widest array of culinary offerings throughout the course of the day.

"Developing the best possible experience for Terminal C's travelers required a lot of imagination from our design, culinary and tech teams," said OTG's CEO Rick Blatstein. "This space is truly the first of its kind – the Bazaar changes as we move through the day. The space's unique and immersive design, intuitive technology and, of course, great food is something we are incredibly proud to offer to United customers."

"We're thrilled that our customers will now be able to enjoy new culinary experiences from notable New York area chefs within the Global Bazaar," said Jill Kaplan, President, New York/New Jersey for United Airlines. "As we continue to work closely with OTG to create a world-class airport experience for our customers in the Tri-State area, we are excited by the new concepts and investments that have gone into the continual improvements at Terminal C."

Global Bazaar content can be found here: http://bit.ly/EWR_Global_Bazaar

Chef-Driven Dining with Unique Local Flavor

Dynamic concepts that change throughout the day include:

Creperie Juliet , which features both sweet crepes, like the S'mores Chocolate & Marshmallow, and savory crepes, like the Mushroom, Spinach, & Cheese; which transforms into its lunch and dinner counterpart, Wabi Sabi , a Dim Sum concept with egg rolls, pork gyoza, scallion pancakes and lo mein as the options.

Flip Flop Pancake Shop , which serves as a breakfast specializing in pancakes; which transforms into its lunch and dinner counterpart, Notorious P.I.G., offering pulled pork, brisket and BBQ Pork Ribs.

Breakfast Boli focuses on breakfast based Stromboli; while its lunch and dinner counterpart, Uptop Pizza , specializes in customizable, build-your-own personal pizzas.

Eggy Weggy , which specializes in creating that perfect breakfast sandwich; which transforms into its lunch and dinner counterpart, Custom Burger, featuring a menu of carefully crafted burgers and sandwiches.

Supreme Bowl brings travelers a range of breakfast bowls; while its lunch and dinner counterpart, Philly Cheesesteaks specializes in crafting that perfect "wit wiz" Cheesesteak.

brings travelers a range of breakfast bowls; while its lunch and dinner counterpart, specializes in crafting that perfect "wit wiz" Cheesesteak. Poppy's Bagels focuses on the area breakfast staple, which are hand rolled and baked daily just a few yards away at Mélange Bakery & Chocolaterie. This transforms into lunch and dinner counterpart, Casciano's, which is an Italian specialty sandwich shop.

Always available concepts include:

Mélange Bakery , a 24/7/365 from-scratch bakery developed with Chef Jacques Torres , which develops hand crafted baked goods and confections for all Terminal C markets and restaurants.

, a 24/7/365 from-scratch bakery developed with Chef , which develops hand crafted baked goods and confections for all Terminal C markets and restaurants. Kaedama , a Tokyo-style slurp shop centrally located in the Bazaar providing travelers traditional & fusion ramen with fresh-pulled noodles, small plates, soups and dumplings.

, a Tokyo-style slurp shop centrally located in the Bazaar providing travelers traditional & fusion ramen with fresh-pulled noodles, small plates, soups and dumplings. Tsukiji Fishroom features freshly made sushi made on site using fish flown direct from Tokyo's famed Tsukiji Fish Market weekly by United.

Leading-Edge Technology

Guests stay in control of their experience via OTG's proprietary Self-Checkout systems seamlessly blended into the Global Bazaar footprint.

Additionally, United and OTG have collaborated to enhance benefits for MileagePlus® program members, enabling the use of reward miles as a form of payment for food, drink or retail.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

About OTG

OTG is a hospitality group that is transforming the airport travel experience for millions of travelers every year. OTG combines world-class hospitality and award-winning cuisine with innovative design and state-of-the-art technology. OTG's restaurant concepts are complemented by the company's tablet experience, which was the first of its kind in the industry. Since 1996, OTG has been redefining the guest experience in airports, transforming the way passengers interact with the terminal. The company is currently one of the leading airport food and beverage operators in North America with more than 300 restaurants and retail locations across 10 airports. For more information, visit OTGexp.com.

