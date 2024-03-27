OTG Concessions Management Welcomes New CEO to Lead Airport Hospitality Innovation

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG Concessions Management, a leading player in the airport hospitality industry, proudly announces the appointment of Jeff Yablun as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an illustrious career in airport hospitality, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of HMSHost, Jeff brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to steer OTG towards continued growth and success aligned with its long history of innovation.

Having served in key leadership positions in airport concessions for over 35 years, Jeff is poised to leverage his expertise in airport hospitality management, strategic planning, and market expansion to drive OTG's vision forward. He has a strong track record of implementing innovative strategies and delivering exceptional results and is well-equipped to lead OTG into its next phase of development.

As he takes the helm, OTG looks forward to a future marked by excellence, growth, and unparalleled guest experiences.

In response to his appointment, Jeff expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead OTG and stated, "I am honored to join OTG and work alongside its talented team to further enhance our offerings and exceed the expectations of our guests. Together, we will elevate OTG's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences while exploring new avenues for growth and innovation."

OTG's Chairman of the Board, Thomas Fricke, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to OTG as our new CEO. Jeff's proven leadership skills and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead our company forward. We are confident that under Jeff's guidance, OTG will continue to thrive and innovate in the dynamic airport hospitality landscape."

Jeff officially assumes his duties as CEO of OTG effective immediately. As he takes the helm, OTG looks forward to a future marked by excellence, growth, and unparalleled guest experiences.

SOURCE OTG Management