OTG Expands Dining at JFK Terminal 5 with Melt Shop, The Halal Guys, and Nom Wah

New York icons and cult-favorite brands join Terminal 5, elevating the airport dining experience

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport hospitality group OTG welcomes the recent addition of three celebrated dining brands to John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5, where the recent opening of Melt Shop, The Halal Guys and Nom Wah Tea Parlor will offer a taste of New York City's diverse and iconic food culture. As part of an ongoing commercial redevelopment of Terminal 5, these new restaurants will provide travelers with authentic, high-quality dining experiences that are unique to New York's neighborhoods.

"Airports can often feel rushed and transactional," said OTG CEO Matt King. "Our goal is to create dining experiences that feel authentic and memorable, offering guests the same beloved brands they would seek out across New York City. Partnering with Melt Shop, The Halal Guys, and Nom Wah allows us to bring iconic flavors to Terminal 5 and give travelers a moment to pause, relax, and enjoy great food."

At the heart of OTG's approach is a simple idea: travelers should be able to enjoy exceptional food that helps them momentarily step away from the stress of traveling.

Bringing Iconic Brands to the Terminal

Melt Shop, founded in New York City in 2011, has built a loyal following with its elevated take on comfort food, featuring gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, crispy chicken melts, hand-spun shakes, and other craveable classics made with high-quality ingredients.

Joining Melt Shop are two brands that represent distinct and beloved parts of New York's culinary identity.

The Halal Guys, originally famous for their legendary Midtown street cart, have become an international phenomenon known for their platters piled high with perfectly seasoned halal chicken and gyro, warm pita, and their signature white sauce.

Nom Wah, one of New York's most historic restaurants, first opened in Manhattan's Chinatown in 1920 and remains the city's oldest continuously operating dim sum restaurant. Known for its handmade dumplings and classic dim sum dishes, the brand brings more than a century of culinary tradition to travelers passing through Terminal 5.

A Partnership that Enables Innovation

These openings are made possible through OTG's continued partnership with JetBlue and Fraport USA Inc., whose collaboration helps transform Terminal 5 into a destination for dining, not just a place to catch a flight.

Also participating with OTG in the new concession development is Shri Krishna, Inc., a New York-based, small business joint venture partner, which has been certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation as an Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

Together, the partners are reimagining what airport hospitality can be by integrating renowned brands, thoughtful design, and guest-first service into the terminal experience.

With the addition of Melt Shop, The Halal Guys, and Nom Wah, Terminal 5 continues to reflect the vibrant food culture of New York City while providing travelers with dining options that feel authentic, comforting, and distinctly local.

"Congratulations to OTG for adding three distinctively New York dining experiences to JFK International Airport's Terminal 5, where JetBlue and Fraport USA Inc. have launched a $100 million refresh of the airline's flagship terminal," said JFK International Airport General Manager Teresa Rizzuto. "The addition of Melt Shop, The Halal Guys and Nom Wah Tea Parlor align with the Port Authority's vision for a new JFK that will create a uniquely New York experience that will become an enjoyable part of the passenger journey."

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue and Fraport USA Inc., developer of Terminal 5, last year announced a major refresh of the airline's flagship terminal. More than 40 new concessions that reflect the spirit and flavors of New York and new amenities, such as art installations and a redesigned center concourse inspired by New York's iconic parks, will create a unique New York sense of place and an elevated customer experience. The first new concessions are expected to open throughout 2026, with the terminal improvements completed by the end of 2026.

From Vice President of Fraport New York, Jose Cuevas, "We are excited to welcome The Halal Guys, Melt Shop, and Nom Wah Restaurant and Nom Wah Bar to JFK Terminal 5, iconic New York brands that each bring bold flavors and a strong sense of identity to the terminal. Together, they add real depth and energy to T5's culinary program and reflect the spirit of New York's dining scene. Made possible through our partnership with OTG, and in coordination with JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, these openings mark meaningful progress in the T5 Refresh, raising the standard for quality and the customer experience."

JetBlue's Terminal 5 improvements, which align with the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport, will spotlight many locally owned businesses, featuring beloved brands recognized by both New Yorkers and visitors worldwide. Through more than 40 new concessions and customer experiences, including more than 18 new local food and beverage options, customers will have more options to enhance their experience at JFK.

"As we continue to refresh Terminal 5, we know nothing says New York like great food and the energy of people on the go," said Stephanie Evans Greene, JetBlue's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand. "The Halal Guys, Melt Shop, and Nom Wah are the kinds of New York favorites our customers can get excited about, and we're excited to welcome them to T5. Along with OTG, Fraport USA, and the Port Authority, we are making the experience at our home airport more welcoming, memorable, and true to the city we call home."

About OTG

OTG is a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality concepts across major North American airports, partnering with airports, chefs, and brands to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled food and beverage experiences.

For more information, visit www.otgexp.com.

OTG Media Contact:

Michelle Gallagher

Director Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(347)-274-9575

SOURCE OTG