OTG Latin America ETF (OTGL) Included Among 16 ETFs to Watch in 2026 by Bloomberg Trillions

LA PAZ, Bolivia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG Asset Management, LTD announced that the OTG Latin America ETF (OTGL) was highlighted on the Bloomberg Trillions podcast as part of its 2026 ETF outlook. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Athanasios Psarofagis and James Seyffart, who helped write the team's annual report, discussed 16 ETFs to watch.

The OTG Latin America ETF (Nasdaq: OTGL) offers investors actively managed exposure to equity markets across Latin America and seeks to identify opportunities that may be overlooked. OTGL combines OTG's on-the-ground research with disciplined stock selection in an effort to identify inefficiencies across Latin America's evolving markets.

"We are honored to be included among the 16 ETFs highlighted by Bloomberg Trillions," said Mauricio Alvarez, CEO and Portfolio Manager. "We remain focused on applying disciplined and active management to identify opportunities across Latin America."

About OTG Asset Management

OTG Asset Management is a South American asset manager founded by local business leaders with extensive financial industry expertise and proven track records. OTG offers investment options for U.S. investors through OTGL and for South American investors via other vehicles.

