OTG Names Tory Roth as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG, a leader in airport hospitality, announced the appointment of Tory Roth as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Tory will oversee day-to-day operations across OTG's growing network of airport restaurants, markets, and bars throughout North America, guiding operational excellence, service innovation, and guest experience strategy.

Tory Roth OTG COO

Tory joins OTG with more than two decades of experience in hospitality and foodservice leadership. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Operations at Restaurant Associates, where she oversaw large-scale operations across multiple venues and market segments, leading teams responsible for delivering high-end dining, retail, and corporate hospitality programs. Throughout her career, Tory has built a reputation for driving operational performance, developing future leaders, and creating inclusive, people-first cultures that foster collaboration and excellence.

Her deep understanding of guest experience and commitment to continuous improvement align seamlessly with OTG's mission to reimagine the airport hospitality experience through elevated dining, innovative technology, and exceptional service.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tory to the OTG family," said Alan House, Chief People Officer. "Her leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our business, enhance the traveler experience, and expand across key airport markets."

As Chief Operating Officer, Tory will focus on advancing OTG's operational capabilities, scaling best-in-class processes, and driving consistency across its multi-airport footprint. She will partner closely with OTG's executive leadership team to support strategic growth initiatives and champion the company's values of Care, Continuous Improvement, Teamwork, and Quality. Her appointment underscores OTG's continued investment in its people, operations, and guest experience as the company enters its next chapter of growth.

"I am honored to join OTG at such a pivotal moment," said Tory Roth. "I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with this exceptionally talented team to continue elevating the guest experience, drive operational excellence, and create a culture where every person can grow and make a difference."

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets across major airports in North America, combining award-winning cuisine, iconic design, and innovative technology to elevate the traveler's experience. With a presence in 11 airports across the U.S. and Canada, OTG's reimagined terminals feature locally inspired dining, curated retail, and advanced ordering technology through its proprietary flo™ platform. Recognized by The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and Fast Company, OTG continues to set the standard for modern airport hospitality — powered by its people and guided by its core values of Care, Continuous Improvement, Teamwork, and Quality. This commitment to people and culture has earned OTG national recognition, including being named a Most Loved Workplace, a Top 100 Workplace, and a recipient of the Great Employees Benefit Award.

SOURCE OTG Management