OTHELIA UNVEILS A NEXT-GEN AI SYSTEM DESIGNED TO POWER THE ARCHITECTURE OF MODERN STORYTELLING

An AI framework bringing structure, scalability, and creative control to how writers and studios imagine and build stories.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Othelia Technologies launches Othelia, an AI-native storytelling workspace that helps writers, creators, and producers structure and manage complex narrative worlds—from first draft to multi-title franchise. The platform transforms narrative materials into structured, searchable data throughout the entire story creation process, from development through production, giving storytellers complete control over their intellectual property while maintaining creative authenticity.

Othelia creates a living map of narrative relationships from any source material—scripts, novels, articles, video—tracking how each character's arc influences plot progression, how timeline changes ripple through storylines, and where thematic elements intersect across scenes.

Based in Australia and founded by Sydney-based Co-Chief Executive Officer Kate Armstrong-Smith and Chief Technology Officer Joe Couch, Othelia Technologies opened their Los Angeles headquarters in the summer of 2025, naming former Co-Founder and CEO of Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Scott Greenberg, as Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, and Alexandra Hooven as Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

"After years of development, we're thrilled to introduce Othelia—a platform that fundamentally reimagines how stories are managed, developed, and delivered," said Co-CEO Kate Armstrong-Smith. "While our industry has revolutionized how we capture and display stories, we're still using yesterday's tools to create them. Othelia bridges that gap. From a writer's first draft to a franchise's tenth season, we're giving every stakeholder—writers, producers, studios—a shared language to protect creative intent while accelerating production. This is the infrastructure storytelling has been waiting for."

Streamlined and Scalable Story Structure

Othelia creates a living map of narrative relationships from any source material—scripts, novels, articles, video—tracking how each character's arc influences plot progression, how timeline changes ripple through storylines, and where thematic elements intersect across scenes. The platform's AI analyzes these connections in real-time, instantly surfacing the downstream impact of any revision. When a writer changes a character's backstory in episode three, Othelia flags every affected scene, dialogue reference, and plot point across the entire series. This single view of story structure and revision impact gives writers and studios the power to maintain continuity and clarity throughout development, ensuring creative decisions are informed by a complete understanding of their narrative. The system becomes increasingly powerful as projects grow—whether adapting a novel for streaming, extending a film into a series, or managing continuity across a multi-season production.

"Othelia amplifies the greatest engine in storytelling: the human mind," said Othelia Technologies Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alexandra Hooven. "The magic of stories isn't just great dialogue, it's the subtext and logic writers labor over that audiences feel but never see. We've made that invisible layer computable so writers can see it, play with it, test what-ifs in real time, and create not just faster but with real confidence."

Non-Generative AI Platform

Notably, Othelia does not generate content or automate creativity—it amplifies human storytelling capabilities while preserving the integrity, ownership, and authentic voice that make stories powerful. All creative data housed on Othelia is fully owned and controlled by the user, with no data ever repurposed to train generative models.

Efficiency for Writers, Producers, and Studios

According to the Producers Guild of America, 71% of producers cite rewrites and script changes as a leading cause of production delays. Story is the blueprint for every department, so when changes come late—whether a line tweak or major rewrite—they cascade through production, marketing, legal, and distribution, adding time and cost.

Othelia addresses this bottleneck by making a story's underlying logic visible and accessible. The platform centralizes canon, structure, relationships, and change impact in a single source of truth—alleviating roadblocks like compromised structure, plot inconsistencies, and contradictory storylines—so notes are precisely scoped, rework drops, and the writing stays human. Teams can search by creative intent—finding specific emotions, actions, or story beats—and instantly access time-coded results across all materials.

This efficiency becomes essential in today's multi-format landscape spanning film, TV, YouTube, TikTok, gaming, and immersive experiences, enabling teams to confidently scale narratives while preserving creative vision.

"This is what I wish I could have had at Bento Box" added Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Scott Greenberg. "Every department builds off the story. When continuity breaks or a note lands late, that downstream ripple hits schedules, budgets and ultimately creative quality. Othelia keeps the canon visible and interactive, so teams can model changes before work starts and keep production moving."

The platform is now available and users can apply for access to Othelia's beta program at Othelia.com .

ABOUT OTHELIA TECHNOLOGIES

Othelia Technologies is a next-gen story design and management platform that assists users in the curation and control of their intellectual property and rights throughout the story creation process – from development, scripts, notes, source materials and storyboards to production. Founded by a team with decades of combined experience in storytelling, production and emerging technology, Othelia Technologies' flagship product, Othelia, is the creative infrastructure behind the next generation of stories. Othelia helps creators and producers structure and manage complex narrative worlds – from first draft to multi-title franchise. By treating story as structured data, Othelia brings clarity, continuity, and creative control to even the most ambitious storytelling. The company is based in Los Angeles with offices in Sydney, Australia. More information on Othelia can be found at othelia.com .

SOURCE Othelia Technologies