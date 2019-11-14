Other Transaction Authority: A Consortium that does things differently

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Govmates launches a consortium management firm - Govmates Consortium – to manage Other Transaction Authority (OTA) work for the U.S. Federal Government.

Govmates Consortium enjoys a broad reach with over 3,000 non-traditional defense contractors, in addition to academic institutions and other organizations, as members. Its membership possesses capabilities, technologies, and skillsets that span multiple technology verticals. In addition, the Govmates Consortium technology scouting platform is utilized by government agencies to rapidly identify, develop and transition innovative and emerging technologies.

Govmates was founded on the principals of teaming, collaboration and innovation. The Govmates ecosystem provides resources that are critical to non-traditional defense contractors, allowing the U.S. Federal Government to achieve a higher success rate of technology transition. Furthermore, Govmates provides program management and acquisition support resources to the U.S. Federal Government to streamline the procurement process, and to deliver innovative technologies in a more efficient manner.

Govmates Consortium aims to minimize barriers to entry for non-traditional defense contractors while increasing transparency in the procurement process. Membership to the Govmates Consortium is free.

"Govmates has served as a trusted intermediary and honest broker in the government contracting community for years," says Katie Bilek, co-founder of Govmates Consortium. "We believe strongly in supporting the non-traditional community, with over 25,000 matches since inception. We are honored to have the trust of both industry and government."

Learn more at www.govmatesconsortium.org or contact us at info@govmatesconsortium.org

Other Transaction Authority

Other Transaction Authority (OTA) is a legal instrument that is utilized by the Federal Government to engage in transactions with non-traditional defense contractors. To learn more about OTAs, visit https://aaf.dau.edu/ot-guide/.

