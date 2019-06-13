OTI Receives New Purchase Order for 1,000 Cashless Payment Systems for the Japanese Unattended Retail Market

ROSH PINNA, Israel, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that it received a purchase order for 1,000 cashless payment systems from Japan via its partner, Billing Systems Cooperation, a leading regional payment service provider.

Commented Shlomi Cohen, CEO of OTI, "We continue to broaden our footprint in the vast Japanese unattended retail market, and with a potential of six million units countrywide the total size of the Japanese electronic vending machine market is very significant for us. This gives us a substantial runway to continue our growth together with our strategic partner. With more than 10,000 OTI systems already operational in the Japanese market, we look at this new order as a reassurance of a continued and growing stronghold in the area."

The systems ordered included OTI's UNO Plus EMVco and FeliCa contactless reader as well as the GoBox Multi-Service Telemetry Gateway. OTI's GoBox is a powerful Machine-to-Machine (M2M) controller, payment gateway, and multi-services enabler for unattended machines, providing innovative new revenue streams for vending operators.

