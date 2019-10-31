OTI Transfers the Listing of Its Shares to the OTCQX

ROSH PINNA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (Nasdaq: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that its shares have been qualified and will begin trading on the to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. On Track Innovations previously traded on NASDAQ.

On Track Innovations will start trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OTIVF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"On Track Innovations joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside more than 400 U.S. and international companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX is a cost-effective public market that provides investors with transparent trading and timely access to information. We are pleased to welcome On Track Innovations to the OTCQX Market."

Assaf Cohen, OTI's Interim Chief Executive Officer, "We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group. We see this move as an important step which will allow our shares to trade among peers of similar size and enable us to be become visible to US and international investors."

About OTI

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "expect," "look forward," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectations regarding the continuing growth in the future of orders that we receive. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gavriel Frohwein

+1-646-688-3559

oti@gkir.com

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)

Related Links

http://www.otiglobal.com

