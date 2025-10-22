Oticon introduces the world's smallest powerhouse: Oticon Intent™ miniBTE R with two fitting levels

Building on the success of the world's first hearing aid with second-generation AI and user-intent sensors, Oticon introduces the Oticon Intent miniBTE R to bring the groundbreaking 4D Sensor technology to more users listening needs.

Advanced technologies to make life easier

Oticon Intent™ miniBTE R with two fitting levels

Following the success of Oticon Intent, Oticon announces the expansion of the Intent family with its smallest powerhouse yet, to help hearing aid users engage more with the world around them. Oticon Intent miniBTE R is based on second-generation AI and the sensor driven BrainHearing™ technology that is proven to ease listening stress and deliver outstanding speech clarity in varying listening environments. It is the world's first miniBTE to combine two fitting levels (85 and 105) in one, allowing more flexibility when fitting hearing aid users. Further, it utilises 4D sensors in combination with second-generation AI to understand users' needs in any sound environment and provides individualised help based on the situation, for improved speech comprehension. Besides these audiological innovations, it also features next-generation connectivity and faster, more efficient charging.

Engage in life like never before with the world's first user-intent sensors

Oticon Intent features the world's first user-intent sensors, a unique technology that allows the hearing aid to recognise when the user's listening needs change and adapt accordingly. Building on insights from research on human communication behaviour, Oticon Intent is the first hearing aid in the world to combine input from four different types of sensors to understand and act on the user's listening needs: conversation activity, head movement, body movement, and acoustic environment. Oticon Intent provides better understanding in complex environments, whether they are navigating a noisy room, in a one-to-one conversation, or engaging in a conversation with multiple people.

Oticon BrainHearing ™ technologies

Oticon Intent expands the possibilities of the industry-leading MoreSound Intelligence™ 3.0 technology, bringing users the full sound scene with greater clarity and balance in any given situation. By introducing the world's-first user intent sensors together with the second-generation AI (DNN 2.0) and MoreSound Intelligence 3.0, the Intent miniBTE R provides individualised help based on the situation and the user's intention, for significantly improved speech comprehension. This, together with updates to the MoreSound Amplifier™ 3.0 and the purpose-built, latest Sirius™ platform, takes BrainHearing technologies to the next level. As a result, Oticon Intent users experience a 31%[1] reduction in sustained listening effort when following speech in a very complex listening environment and a 40% reduction in listening stress in challenging sound environments, compared to the previous Oticon platform[2].

"At Oticon, we believe that hearing care should be as individual as the people who rely on it. The latest addition to the Oticon Intent family is the world's smallest miniBTE and it's designed to empower users to engage fully in conversations and social interactions. This powerful miniBTE with two fitting levels and advanced technology is a discreet yet powerful solution, that adapts to each user's unique needs — helping them navigate both personal connections and digital experiences with confidence," Susanna Løve, Director of Audiology, Oticon.

Next-generation connectivity for modern life

Next to Oticon Zeal, Oticon Intent is the world's first hearing aid with Google's Fast Pair.[3].It supports the next-generation Bluetooth® LE Audio and modern connectivity standards, ensuring compatibility with iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Mac and select Android™ devices, tablets and PCs. Oticon Intent supports hands-free communication and direct streaming with select devices. Furthermore, all Oticon Intent models are future-proof hearing aids, ready for emerging communication technologies, such as Auracast™.[4]

Other user-friendly features:

Tap to control: The double push-button provides tactile feedback when pressed and offers quick, easy and intuitive hearing aid control.

Full-day use: The powerful 13 lithium-ion battery allows a full day of use without compromising on size.[5] A quick 30-minute charge in the Oticon SmartCharger delivers 8 hours of power, while 2-hour charging supports full-day use.

Pulsing LED light: The active, optional indicator makes it easier to see the hearing aid's status for users, hearing care professionals, and caretakers.

To explore more visit Oticon.global.

About Oticon

More than 700 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 22,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 22 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.global

