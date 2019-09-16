Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer

Ghai has proven experience as a chief financial officer and expertise across financial functions including investor relations, accounting, FP&A, internal audit, tax and treasury. He's managed and negotiated mergers and acquisitions and has a successful track record of contributing toward significant earnings growth in an S&P 500 company.

Ghai most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of Harris Corporation. Prior to Harris, he served in executive-level finance roles at Aetna and United Technologies Corp.

"Rahul is the right addition to our leadership team. This team, with strong industry knowledge and domain expertise, along with the 68,000 Otis employees around the world, are committed to meeting the diverse needs of customers and passengers to enhance how people connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world," added Marks.

Otis remains on track to separate from United Technologies Corp. and become an independent company in the first half of 2020.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

