Otis CEO Judy Marks and Carrier CEO David Gitlin to present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A webcast of Otis CEO Judy Marks and Carrier CEO David Gitlin speaking at Baird's Global Industrial Conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) and 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), respectively, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Otis and Carrier are units of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX). The presentations will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit www.utc.com or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn , YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier's HVAC business is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter .

