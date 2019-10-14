Otis Completes Elevator Modernization for Empire State Building, Delivers Custom Glass Mast Car

Otis designed the glass elevator – an Otis Gen2® unit with steel-reinforced flat belts in place of conventional steel cables – to deliver a smooth, quiet ride and enhance the experience of visitors to the 102nd floor Observatory. Now entirely enclosed in floor-to-ceiling windows, the Observatory provides 360-degree views of New York City and beyond.

As passengers travel between the 86th and 102nd floors in the glass elevator, they'll enjoy a light show projected onto the hoistway wall as a curated soundtrack plays inside the cab. The 102nd floor landing also includes glass hoistway walls that heighten the sense of being in a glass dome at the top of the world.

Otis engineered and installed the Empire State Building's original elevators in 1931 – the fastest and most advanced of their day. Eighty years later, Empire State Realty Trust entrusted Otis with the system's modernization.

"We're proud to have a decades-long relationship with this extraordinary landmark and help them realize their goal of a one-of-a-kind observatory destination," said Tom Vining, Otis Americas President. "We had a shared vision to create an unforgettable passenger experience, while improving the elevators' energy efficiency. We're excited to see our technology come together, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the top of one of the world's most famous buildings."

The modernization, which began in 2011, also saves time and energy, boosting overall efficiency. With Otis ReGen® drive regenerative technology, the modernized elevator system uses 50-75 percent less energy than the original system. Regenerative technology captures energy that would otherwise be wasted as heat and returns it to the building's power grid for use by other systems. Otis' CompassPlus® intelligent dispatching technology gets passengers to their destination 50 percent faster during peak travel periods than the original system.

"Our 102nd floor Observatory is a key aspect of our newly reimagined visitor experience," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, President, Empire State Building Observatory. "The all-glass mast car was custom-made at our request to make a visit to the 102nd floor simply unforgettable. We knew Otis would help bring our vision to life and we have enjoyed working with them to create this modern work of art."

Today, the building's elevators safely transport 10 million tenants, guests and visitors each year. These elevators play an integral role in nearly every visit to the Empire State Building, transporting passengers from the ground floor to the Observation Deck and every floor in between. Otis field professionals are onsite 24/7 at the Empire State Building to support the safe, smooth operation of the building's elevators and escalators.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn , YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT: Jodi Hynes, 561-365-1455, jodi.hynes@otis.com

SOURCE Otis

Related Links

http://www.otis.com

