Otis Helps Shape San Francisco's Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Close to Market Street and the financial district, the Oceanwide Center development project is at the core of downtown San Francisco. Planned as two mixed-use towers, the development includes a 625-foot, 54-story residential and hotel tower and a 910-foot, 61-story residential and office tower along First Street.

"We are proud of the role Otis has played and continues to play in this wonderful city," said Tom Vining, president, Otis Americas. "Our innovative teams of engineers and local service people are committed to help make Oceanwide Center a key component of San Francisco's growing allure as a leading 21st century global city."

Oceanwide Center will be the first building in the world that uses new Otis CompassPlus® destination dispatching enhancements that allow elevators to optimally service low and high-rise floors on demand. The new configuration will automatically adapt to changing traffic patterns throughout the day -- getting passengers to their destinations faster.

The Oceanwide Center system allows the elevators to more efficiently manage incoming, outgoing and inter-floor traffic without having passengers travel back to the lobby or inconvenient transfer floors.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

