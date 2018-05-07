Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

"Our unwavering commitment to safety and quality continues with the Otis Link escalator," said Robin Fiala, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Planning for Otis. "This reimagined product is the result of multi-discipline teams of product experts, engineers and operations leads from around the globe working together to enhance our escalator product for our customers."

Otis Link escalators are designed to complement customers' unique requirements in any commercial space, whether retail or office, with a compact footprint, elegant aesthetics and sustainable design elements.

With ReGen™ drives, Link escalators use 60 percent less energy compared to escalators without regenerative drives and consume 98 percent less oil with our high efficiency lubrication system compared to manual lubrication systems. In addition, 90 percent of the materials used to make Link escalators can be recycled at end of life.

Link escalators are designed for easy maintenance and maximum uptime. Using the new Otis proprietary Dr. Step™ diagnostic tool, Otis mechanics can quickly diagnose escalator deterioration and assess escalator performance and quality during a routine service visit.

All Otis products undergo rigorous performance, safety and lifetime qualification tests and in many cases exceed code requirements. The Otis Link escalator delivers a wide range of enhanced safety features such as an advanced electronic safety system that activates brakes quickly and consistently when it detects an issue.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

