Otis Investor and Analyst Meeting Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (Otis) will broadcast its pre-spin investor and analyst meeting, hosted by Otis President & CEO Judy Marks, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. The corresponding presentation will be available on the site prior to the meeting. Otis is currently a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) and is preparing to become a standalone, publicly traded company in the first half of 2020.

In addition to Judy Marks, members of the Otis senior leadership team will present.

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories.

For more information about Otis, click here or visit www.otis.com . Follow Otis on LinkedIn , YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

For more on board members of the future independent Otis, click here .

