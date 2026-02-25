Otis Launches Flexible Elevator Modernization Packages for North America

Customers can carefully choose the scope and pace of elevator modernization

Otis Arise™ MOD solutions align with the latest safety standards, and enhance reliability and efficiency with advanced technology

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 1 million elevators in use across the U.S. and Canada, including many that are at least 20 years old – posing a risk of operational challenges and frustration for building owners and passengers in the event of an unplanned shutdown.

The new, flexible Arise MOD Prime and Arise MOD Plus solutions from Otis are now available in North America to modernize and refurbish elevators in low- to mid-rise residential and commercial buildings.

"Modernizing elevators is one of the most effective ways to enhance safety, elevate the passenger experience, and improve energy performance," said Joseph Armas, President, Otis Americas. "With our new Arise MOD packages, customers can tailor their modernization approach and phase upgrades over time in alignment with operational needs, long-term goals and budgets."

FAQs about Otis modernization packages: Arise™ MOD Prime and Otis Arise™ MOD Plus

What are the benefits of Otis' Arise MOD packages?

Customers are in control, making informed choices about the level, cost, pace, and planning of elevator modernization

Otis experts provide guidance, offering the solution to best suit each building

Customers have the flexibility to start with the Arise MOD Prime solution and upgrade later to the Arise MOD Plus solution – or opt straightaway for the Arise MOD Plus package

What benefits are included in the Otis Arise MOD Prime solution?

Elevator control systems are brought up to the latest elevator safety standard

Common tripping hazards are reduced with a new frequency variation electronic drive that precisely controls elevator speed for accurate floor-leveling

Otis ONE™ IoT platform collects and analyzes data from elevators' smart sensors to deliver performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights to Otis' customers, and the field professionals servicing their units 1

Energy consumption is reduced with the Otis ReGen™ drive, which recaptures energy generated by the elevator and returns it to the building's grid

What benefits are included in the Otis Arise MOD Plus solution?

All Otis Arise MOD Prime upgrades are included and more

An Arise MOD Plus solution includes a new geared machine and cables for smoother and more comfortable rides

A new state-of-the-art car door system designed to reduce shutdowns and repairs by precisely controlling elevator door opening and closing

What other options are available?

New landing fixtures and hall signage

In-car control panels

Modern cab designs to match style and budget

Braille and voice announcements for elevator calls to improve accessibility for people of all ages and abilities

How can you find out more about flexible elevator modernization with Otis?

Visit the Arise™ MOD webpage

