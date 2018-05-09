Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

The high-rise Gen2 MRL features the same steel-coated, flat-belt technology; space-saving, machine-roomless design and energy-efficient operation that have made the Gen2 family of elevators among the best-selling in Otis history, with more than 700,000 units sold.

The new high-rise Gen2 MRL elevator will be offered with the Otis Ambiance package of aesthetic options, providing more than 400,000 possible combinations of textures, colors, lighting and materials to fit any architectural style. The elevator will also be available with Otis eView™, eCall™ and CompassPlus® connected technologies to enhance the passenger experience.

"We're excited to bring this game-changing technology to our high-rise customers," said Robin Fiala, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Planning for Otis. "No machine room. All you need is a hoistway to enjoy the smooth, quiet ride and connected passenger experience of the Gen2 elevator."

Environmentally sustainable

Thanks to its flexible belts, the Gen2 machine with a ReGen™ drive is smaller and capable of reducing overall elevator energy consumption by 75 percent under normal operation compared to conventional geared machines with non-regenerative drives. This enables developers and owners to manage their buildings more economically. In addition, its permanently sealed bearings don't require any additional lubrication.

Smooth, quiet performance

The Gen2 elevator's unique, patented flat-belt drive technology significantly reduces vibration, providing passengers a remarkably smooth, quiet ride and improved overall comfort compared to conventional systems.

Compact design

The Gen2 MRL system eliminates the cost and space requirements of a machine room. Because the Gen2 belts have a smaller turning radius around the machine pulley, the machine itself is significantly smaller than conventional geared machines.

Connected Gen2 Elevator

With the eCall™ mobile application developed exclusively by Otis, residents or visitors to buildings can call and direct the elevator at a distance with their smartphones.

The eView™ screen inside the cabin enriches the ride with real-time information that can be customized in every building. For the first time as a standard option, Otis is offering building managers the opportunity to provide customized information directly to passengers, including building updates and activities, weather reports, traffic information and recorded playlists.

The CompassPlus® destination dispatch management system offers faster, better organized service. Our patented SmartGrouping technology revolutionized elevator travel by grouping passengers and stops – each car is assigned a group of passengers heading for the same place.

In addition to increased connectivity, the New Gen2 elevator also features enhanced aesthetic options, providing more than 400,000 possible combinations of textures, colors, lighting and materials to fit any architectural style.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com, or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Katy Padgett

860-674-3047

kathleen.padgett@utc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-launches-gen2-mrl-for-high-rise-market-300643097.html

SOURCE Otis

Related Links

http://www.otis.com

