Otis Launches 'Made to Move Communities' Global CSR Program

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has launched a new global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focused on advancing youth STEM education and inclusive mobility solutions. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"We are deeply committed to global citizenship and are proud to advocate for inclusivity and sustainable solutions in our communities through this program," said Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. "As a company that created an industry and transformed how people live and work, we look forward to doing our part to further shape the world we live in for generations to come."

Made to Move Communities™ is an annual global student challenge that will inspire creative, STEM-based solutions for real-world mobility issues. Students in the program's first year will focus their research on mobility solutions for those communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the United Nations 2020 Sustainable Development Goals report, over 90 percent of COVID-19 cases are in urban areas. During the challenge, students are free to explore solutions that enhance connectivity and productivity; education, employment, medical care and social services. For example, this could include challenges with public transportation or mobility access for those with disabilities. The 2020/2021 program will be conducted virtually to support a safe learning experience for students.

The program's goals align with "Our Commitment to Change" announced in August, as the company expands upon its ongoing commitment to STEM and vocational education, joining with community and business partners to invest in and build a diverse talent pipeline. Through hundreds of dedicated employee mentorship hours and STEM program grants, Made to Move Communities aims to make meaningful impact.

"We know that the STEM skills gap may leave millions of positions in the manufacturing industry unfilled over the next decade," said Laurie Havanec, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer. "This is one way to start to close that gap. We are harnessing our passion, resources and commitment to help young minds explore new ways to give people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world."

The student program will take place in phases across each of Otis' four geographic regions, beginning in October 2020 and concluding in March 2021. Schools from Brazil, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Spain and the United States will participate in the inaugural program. Otis intends to build on the successes from this pilot year, growing the number of locations, students and employees involved – and the reach and impact of the program – each year.

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. Today, we are the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers – we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

