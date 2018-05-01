Otis Launches "Signature Service"

The Otis Signature Service offering leverages new technologies and enhanced processes to reimagine the customer service experience. Signature Service is inspired by the Otis culture and personal commitment of its valued and skilled employees, including the industry's largest network with more than 30,000 service professionals.

"Signature Service celebrates the Otis employees who roll up their sleeves every day and deliver on the commitments we make to our customers," said Tony Black, Otis Service President. "And it is powered by the investments we continue to make to ensure Otis is a seamless part of our customers' daily journeys and digital touchpoints."

By combining complementary strengths of commitment and connectivity, the Signature Service enhanced suite of offerings is enabling Otis to deliver an even higher level of customized service. Investments in the internet of things will maximize equipment uptime while intelligent tools put insights in the hands of trusted service professionals at work. At the same time, instant updates for customers ensure their buildings are operating at their peak efficiency. And as intelligent architecture continues to evolve, Otis is committed to pioneering the processes and solutions that meet customers' evolving needs and maximize smart building capabilities.

Otis will debut its Signature Service enhanced suite of offerings at the World Elevator Expo, held May 8 – 11. Click here to see how Otis is changing the service experience through Signature Service.

Our name is Otis, and service is our Signature.

