Otis Publishes 2023 ESG Report

Reinforces commitment to ESG in support of its business strategy

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2024 -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) published its 2023 ESG Report, describing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and outlining progress on its 13 ESG goals.

The Otis ESG strategy focuses on the key areas of Health & Safety, Environment & Impact, People & Communities, and Governance & Accountability. Progress made in each helps to drive value for stakeholders and to advance the company's business strategy across five strategic pillars: sustain New Equipment growth, accelerate Service portfolio growth, deliver modernization value, advance digitalization, and focus and empower the organization.

"Our 2023 ESG report highlights critical programs and recent successes that are central to the continued growth and integrity of our business," said Otis Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks. "Our ESG pillars are embedded in our long-term strategy and purposefully connected to our Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality, the core principles that guide us in doing the right thing as we conduct business around the world every day. By transparently reporting on our progress, we hold ourselves accountable, and we invite our stakeholders to join us on our journey."

Highlights from the 2023 ESG Report

Health & Safety: Otis deployed and expanded innovative safety education programming to help ensure colleagues, subcontractors and passengers return home to their families safely every day, including hosting over 200,000 individual safety education and training engagements globally with colleagues and subcontractors through its fourth annual Season of Safety.

Environment & Impact: Otis continued to develop innovative and environment-friendly solutions by advancing digitalization and other technologies – including for modernization – to provide equipment and services that respond to customer and passenger needs. By measuring and managing the environmental impact of its products and operations and by increasing its renewable energy use, Otis has reduced absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 12% and absolute scope 3 emissions by 5%, both from a 2021 baseline.*

People & Communities: By creating an inclusive, equitable and accessible work environment and offering well-being programs to all colleagues, Otis empowered its people to succeed and positioned itself to attract and retain the best talent on the market. The company interacted meaningfully through high-impact initiatives in the communities where its colleagues live and work, serving more than 2,400 students across the learning continuum through STEM-focused initiatives, including its signature STEM education and volunteerism program, Made to Move Communities.

Governance & Accountability: Continued to leverage the Otis Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality to uphold high standards of governance, helping to grow the business and build trust with stakeholders including colleagues, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the riding public.

View the complete Otis 2023 ESG Report here.

*Based on near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative in April 2024.

